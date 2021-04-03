T.I. pays homage to Nipsey Hussle and reflects on their friendship

March 31 marked two years since Nipsey Hussle was shot to death outside his Marathon Clothing Store in South Central LA. The Los Angeles rapper and rapper T.I. were quite close and built a long-standing personal and professional relationship. The King of the South even stepped in and checked Kodak Black over some distasteful comments made to Lauryn London after Nip’s passing.

T.I. took to Instagram this week to remember his uplifting and empowering partner.

“It’s important to remember … energy can not be destroyed … only transferred and redistributed. Nip, you’ve impacted the generation immeasurably and your legacy will live on forever. I miss our discussions and being able to challenge my plans and perspective by bouncing ideas off of each other over bottles of 1942 when we arbitrarily ran into one another,” wrote the Atlanta MC.

The “Bring ‘Em Out” creator added that Nip’s movement is still alive and his spirit still remains in all the people he touched.

“Like the time you came to Atlanta and I pulled up on you and we went to see Dave Chappelle, blew gas backstage after the show and mobbed to Magic City… the three of us exchanging philosophy about life, society, family, future vacation plans, business, politics, street s—, real estate, religion and pretty much anything that came up on the way to the bottom of the bottle,” T.I. continued.

“Dave and I still talk about that night to this day and every time we do, I can feel the same energy as that night. And it’s that energy that you produced and shared with so many of us that’ll live forever! We all love, appreciate and miss you Lil Bro #TheMarathonContinues🏁 #LongLiveNipseyHussleTheGreat💙👑”

Lauren London, who was Nip’s love and the mother of his son, also remembered the late rapper on the anniversary of his passing and took to IG to express her feelings as well.

