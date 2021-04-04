Charles Barkley says politicians want Blacks and Whites to hate each other

Famously outspoken NBA legend Charles Barkley dropped explosive commentary during the March Madness telecast on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Prior to the airing of the Final Four contest in Indianapolis, CBS showed an old video of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy informing a crowd in the city that Martin Luther King Jr. had been assassinated on April 4, 1968.

RFK would ironically be killed two months later after imploring the throngs of Blacks not to retaliate against Whites for MLK’s murder in Memphis.

Barkley used the opportunity to excoriate politicians whom he says deliberately sow seeds of racial discord.

“I think most White people and Black people are great people. I really believe that in my heart. But I think our system is set up where our politicians — whether they are Republicans or Democrats — is designed to make us not like each other so they can keep their grasp on money and power. They divide and conquer,” Barkley said.

Charles Barkley speaking the truth pic.twitter.com/lt9jBldV2a — ET (@runBMC57) April 3, 2021

“I truly believe in my heart that most White people and Black people are awesome people. But we’re so stupid following our politicians, whether they are Republicans or Democrats,” he continued. “And their only job is, ‘Hey, let’s make these people not like each other. Let’s make rich people and poor people not like each other. Let’s scramble the middle class.’ I truly believe that in my heart.”

Social media was split on Barkley’s sociopolitical perspective. Some agreed while others accused the TV analyst of promoting false information.

Charles Barkley dropping truth 💣💣💣 bombs. pic.twitter.com/IZKDDHWQQx — Independent Women's Voice (@IWV) April 4, 2021

"Let's make the whites and blacks not like each other." Charles Barkley shared a powerful message about how politicians want black and white people to hate each other. Props to him for having the courage to speak up and speak bluntly. pic.twitter.com/TAo7ARC8gM — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 4, 2021

Attorney Exavier Pope adamantly disagreed with Barkley with this Twitter thought:

“This isn’t truth,” Pope. “This is ignorance Charles Barkley is speaking with. Lester Holt already tried to tell you this thinking is bull—- just this week with this … garbage.”