Dr. Rashad Richey appointed president of rolling out

Multimedia powerhouse rolling out has named Dr. Rashad Richey its new president.

Rolling out is an urban media company with 20 years of staying power and trusted by communities across America to bring insightful information related to entertainment, business, lifestyle, society, culture and politics. With a monthly readership of 2.8 million and combined social media following of a half-million, rolling out is a well-known industry leader and reaches millennial audiences daily. In addition to rolling out’s massive readership, their online platform reaches 2.4 million unique viewers a month. Rolling out provides content daily and is home to signature events and shows which include the Ride Conference, AM Wake-Up Call (morning show), Health IQ, CEO to CEO, Star Studio, and the Sisters With Superpowers series.

Additionally, this multimedia company provides virtual and in-person opportunities for enhanced engagement and education with leaders and communities to highlight social issues, business strategies and politics.

Rolling out enjoys the distinction of being the largest Black-owned, free print urban publication in the country. “Rolling out has selected next-generation leadership with our new president, Rashad Richey. Rashad is able to be both a businessman and community advocate as well as an advertising executive who will lead the launch of our rolling out television streaming platform and our rolling out advertising agency, Agents and Strategies LLC. Rashad is a visionary who will help lead the brand to the next level,” said Munson Steed, founder and CEO rolling out.

Richey, who previously served as rolling out’s editor-at-large, says he is thankful for the opportunity to serve as the company’s president and looks forward to the challenges and successes ahead. “Munson Steed has been every bit as legendary of a mentor as he is a media executive, teaching me the ‘ropes’ and providing invaluable wisdom where needed,” said Dr. Richey.

“I’m excited to have Rashad join us on the leadership team to share his breadth of insights and connections to take us even deeper into the political, business and activist communities nationally,” stated Randy Fling, rolling out’s COO.

Many are buzzing about Dr. Richey’s appointment. Entertainment figures like Big Tigger have also celebrated the move. “This is a great move for rolling out. We are living in a time where news and information are more important than ever to the culture. Rashad gets that and has fought for years to build, educate, and protect that culture. Boss moves! Big ups to Rashad and rolling out,” said Big Tigger.

“[Rashad] Richey knows how to connect the right people to the right opportunities. His ability to build coalitions, enhance relationships and bring growth will prove to be invaluable as he leads in this new capacity. I have watched his work for years and am proud of his elevation,” said restaurateur Pinky Cole, founder of Slutty Vegan.

In addition to holding various executive management positions in the past with both governmental and private agencies, Richey is also a noted entrepreneur. He is an Emmy-nominated national television commentator, university professor and host of “Dr. Rashad Richey: Indisputable” on the TYT Network, America’s largest progressive news platform. The award-winning radio personality can be heard on News & Talk 1380-WAOK and The People’s Station V-103FM. When queried about how he plans to juggle his various obligations while serving as rolling out’s president, Richey said he plans to “give up sleep.”