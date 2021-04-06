DJ Funkmaster Flex says music industry failed DMX

DMX is still fighting for his life after suffering a heart attack on Friday from an apparent drug overdose, as reported by TMZ. On Monday night, April 5, over 500 people gathered outside to pray for the Yonkers, New York MC, who remains in a hospital in White Plains, NY. The Cradle 2 The Grave actor is reported to be unconscious and is in a vegetative state.

DJ Funkmaster Flex, from New York radio station Hot 97, spoke with Page Six to wish DMX his prayers and also explained that the music industry was full of vultures who’ll keep feeding an addiction instead of helping you as long as they have a financial gain.

“The music business is a gorilla. It’s a bottomless pit of happiness or depression. I don’t wanna say people don’t help you, but I do want to say there are people who actually know [when a star is struggling, but don’t help] sometimes,” explained the DJ to Page Six. “You don’t always get the best help when money is being made. It’s rough for someone like a DMX who may be in a mental and emotional state of childhood trauma that has happened to him and then being thrown into the money and fame.”

DJ Funkmaster Flex also questioned what he considers fake love since the news of DMX’s hospitalization broke and reasoned that some of his friends had to have known of his latest troubles before they imploded.

“I know he shares his demons, and we may have to amplify that demon and amplify his story and his feelings so that the next generation can kind of see a little better, a little clearer. People can find the picture… that they had with the person that’s going through a tragedy in 30 seconds… but you haven’t called that person in 10 years,” Flex further commented to the newspaper.

“Let me see the picture of you when you went afterwards to his house because you was so concerned. I never see that picture where they go to the house. Nipsey Hussle passed away and every washed-up rapper made a pilgrimage to LA to go to the Marathon store to take a picture or to get their cards swiped. Bro Nipsey needed that support when he was alive.”

DMX’s longtime attorney, Murray Richman, also confirmed to CNN on Sunday that the Ruff Ryder MC had been placed on a ventilator to breathe as well.