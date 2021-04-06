Legal exec Andy Zopp invests in the community to eliminate wealth disparities

A lawyer by trade, Andy Zopp decided several years ago to make an investment in the Black community in an effort to eliminate wealth disparities, while building up the minds and spirits of less fortunate families. She recently sat down with rolling out to discuss her newfound passion and more.

What is your profession? What are your responsibilities and why did you select your career?

I am currently managing partner, CAST US at Cleveland Ave where I lead an investment fund focused on supporting Black, Latinx and women entrepreneurs and their businesses. Although I am a lawyer by training and I practiced law for many years, for the past several years I have been focused on economic and community development because I am passionate about expanding economic opportunity for Black and Brown people and … eliminating the wealth disparities that currently exist.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpowers to be?

My superpower[s] [are] resilience and perseverance. I get knocked down but I come right back and keep at it.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

Worry less, smile more. Things will work out and it is ok and important to take time to see and appreciate the many blessings in your life.

If you could thank any Black woman for her contributions to history and society, who would it be and why?

Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress. She was unbought, unbossed and unbowed. She was the definition of what it means to be unapologetically Black.

Why is it important for more experienced Black women to reach back and help younger women of color?

Because none of us got where we are alone and without help. We all stand on the shoulders of those who came before and opened doors and fought fights for us that we didn’t even know were being fought. We have an obligation to bring others along.