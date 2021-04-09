Award-winning rapper and actor DMX has died at 50

It is a sad day for hip-hop, as Earl Simmons, affectionately known to millions of fans as “DMX,” has died, according to multiple news sources. He was 50 years old.

Many had speculated for days that the end was coming, and even late this week false reports circulating that the rapper from Yonkers, New York, had succumbed to a coma. In customary DMX fashion, he fought for his life while on life support, but unfortunately, a friend of the family reportedly delivered this tragic statement to TMZ on Friday, April 9, 2021:

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end.

“He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

After toiling in the New York City streets during the late ’80s and early ’90s, torn between street life and music, X broke through as an artist with the release of It’s Dark and Hell is Hot in 1998. He delivered a succession of fan favorites on the album, including “Get At Me Dog,” “How’s It Goin’ Down,” “Stop Being Greedy” and the iconic “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem.”

It is no secret that Simmons suffered from drug abuse, which, according to him was unfortunately initiated by one of his mentors when he was a teenager.

In July 2020, Simmons appeared on a Verzuz battle alongside Snoop Dogg, where the two legends accrued over 500,000 viewers, often complimenting each other and even dancing to the other’s music during the set.

DMX is survived by 15 children, the youngest of which was born in 2016.

RIP to an absolute hip-hop icon.