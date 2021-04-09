LeBron James’ company producing ‘House Party’ remake

LeBron James’ SpringHill Entertainment has been percolating with a steady diet of compelling TV and film fare in recent years.

The latest creation being churned out by the production company headed by King James and partner Maverick Carter is a remake of the comedy classic House Party, Deadline reports.

The 1990 film that starred iconic rap duo Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin, along with Tisha Campbell, Martin Lawrence and A.J. Johnson, remains in regular rotation on popular cable stations like BET, TV One and MTV. That has extended the shelf life of the House Party franchise significantly and introduced the hilarious movie to millennials.

James and Carter are banking on old-school and new-school moviegoers to turn out for the reboot. It will be directed by acclaimed video director Calmatic, who will be making his feature film debut.

Rising stars Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and Tosin Cole are currently in negotiations with New Line to handle the leading roles that Kid & Play mastered 31 years ago, according to Deadline. Lendeborg should be familiar to fans from his roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Bumblebee. Cole’s burgeoning film portfolio includes Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Doctor Who.

James and Carter will produce the reimagining of the film, while New Line executives Richard Brener, Josh Mack and Victoria Palmeri will oversee the set for the studio.

Emmy-nominated “Atlanta” writers Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori have been charged with crafting a compelling storyline for Calmatic direct from.