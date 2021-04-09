Rapper Shade Valintino describes what success is and why DMX is an inspiration

Shade Valintino is no stranger to the rap world. After the release of his first project, Small Budget Big Dreams, he garnered the attention of several industry heavyweights. He parlayed his skills into opening for legendary rap groups The Wu-Tang Clan and The Lox. In 2018 he toured with The Diplomats.

The uprisings of 2020, sparked by the events surrounding the death of George Floyd, inspired Valintino to release “Pouring Out.” The video features Floyd’s brother, Terrance Floyd. Valintino’s melodies and lyrics are heartfelt. Rolling out spoke with Valintino about his message and the inspiration behind his latest single, “Temptations.”

Tell the people who you are.

The one and only Shade Valentino, aka the Micheal Jackson of Rap and Vali Boyz finest.

Where you from?

Queens made me and Long Island raised me.

How would you describe yourself as an artist?

As an artist, I would describe myself as passionate, determined and unique.

What is the message you are looking to share with the world ?

The message I want to share is that no matter [what] life circumstances [are], nothing comes easy and it’s not impossible.

What does success look like to you?

I don’t know what success looks like because no matter how famous I become I’m not successful. There is always more to gain. The moment someone feels they are successful, is the moment they fall back. I have no plans nor intentions to fall back. When the man above has a plan for you, nothing can stop you.

What is the story behind “Temptations?”

Basically, the story is saying, “everything that glitters ain’t gold” and “the grass ain’t always greener” and there is nothing wrong with an imagination.

What artist inspires you the most and why?

DMX inspires me the most because he came from the struggle and beat the odds that was against him, let alone became an icon in [hip-hop] history.

Listen to Shade Valintino’s latest single “Temptations” below.