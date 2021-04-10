Black Girls Rock! partners with Microsoft for STEM program initiatives

Black Girls Rock! CEO and founder Beverly Bond announced that the company has entered into a strategic partnership with Microsoft to build technology infrastructure and empower more Black girls to become leaders in the tech industry. The historic partnership provides access to culturally relevant programs including leadership development and STEM education. The goal of the alliance is to strengthen the transformative work of Black Girls Rock! via the technology and scale of Microsoft’s ecosystem.

“It’s remarkable to be championed by a towering institution like Microsoft to propel the work we’ve been doing at Black Girls Rock! to educate, empower and inspire the next generation,” said Bond in a statement to Black Enterprise. “This partnership gives Black Girls Rock! the support necessary to expand our work to help more girls find their voices, define their truths, and forge the futures they envision.”

Black Girls Rock! has been dedicated to inspiring, elevating and celebrating Black women and girls since 2006 through advocacy and events which elevate women’s voices and engage Black girls in critical conversations.

“Microsoft shares Black Girls Rock’s commitment to empowering women and girls. We also recognize the challenges facing women, especially Black women, are complex — no one organization can solve them all. That’s why we’re excited to partner with Beverly and Black Girls Rock! to bring together our efforts to educate and inspire the next generation of innovators,” added Marcie Nymark, director of strategic partnerships for Microsoft in the statement.

Black Girls Rock! is committed to mentoring, enriching and educating the next generation of young women leaders by giving girls the tools needed to develop leadership skills, refine critical thinking, and increase civic engagement. This new collaboration with Microsoft will enable the brand to scale and launch new programs designed to affirm Black girls and cultivate their leadership potential.