Charlamagne explains why Blacks are apprehensive about the COVID-19 shot

Charlamagne Tha God stopped by the “Dr. Oz Show” this week and discussed the COVID-19 vaccination and hopefully returning to normal living – soon. “The Breakfast Club” co-host told Dr. Oz that he’s been asked to help advocate people taking the vaccine but admittedly has some reservations regarding the request.

“Well, I can’t speak for the whole Black community because Black people aren’t monolithic. But it definitely is a distrust when it comes to just the systemic racism in the medical system. People will point to the Tuskegee experiment; they’ll point to the Henrietta Lacks case,” stated Charlamagne. “For me, I’ve had people from the Biden administration, I’ve had people from Governor Cuomo’s team reach out to me and asked me to be on these task forces to help lead people to get the vaccine, lead Black people to get the vaccine.”

Charlamagne then told the doctor that he’s still baffled about how the government has never been in a rush before to fix problems in the African American community, but now wants celebrities to be at the forefront in advocating campaigns for Black people.

“I always say, ‘Man, I’ve never seen you all in a rush to remedy anything else in the Black community. When it comes to poverty, when it comes to police brutality, when it comes to all of these things that we know the Black community could use in order to thrive. I don’t ever see you all in a rush with anything to remedy those issues but with this vaccine, it’s just like we’ve got to get it to Black people and we’ve got to get it to Black people now.’ It’s just like no,” he added.

Charlamagne also revealed that he understands why celebrities like LeBron James don’t want to be spokespersons for the vaccine and remain private on the decision.

