Life coach Diana Byfield offers advice for a strong post-pandemic bounce back

With record numbers of vaccines going into arms across the world, people are planning their post-pandemic bounce back. Rolling out spoke with life coach Diana Byfield, CEO of Purpose Powerhouse LLC, for some serious words of encouragement as we all return to life after the pandemic.

How do you find calm during these stressful times?

I implement God’s word with meditation and wellness because it holds life and power. I love II Timothy 1:7, “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” This is saying to find balance in your mindset and to not carry worries or fear.

What do you notice that’s different in your profession during the pandemic that you hadn’t noticed before?

The need for everyone’s well-being. It doesn’t matter if you’re rich or poor, Black, Brown, tan, or White — everyone had a setback and needed to evaluate their well-being. We are now paying more attention to our well-being in the workplace, in relationships, in our own homes and within ourselves.

What advice do you give to people for life after the pandemic?

Be more prudent in your decisions [for] your life, your health, your finances, your surroundings and your associations. To change the narrative of 2020 for this year 2021, we must initiate and pursue more [of] what we thought was a part of our daily lives. There is more for our lives, for those who are alive and well.

What are the trends you are seeing in your industry?

I am noticing in the wellness industry that there’s more [emphasis] on taking care of yourself internally. Internally is with your soul and spirit. We are all over people’s timelines, the internet, news, magazines more than ever due to the pandemic. We are not wellness coaches alone, but we are essential to helping people throughout this time.