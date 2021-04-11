50 Cent has shocking reaction to photo of Diddy with his child’s mother

Rap mogul 50 Cent weighed in on a fellow hip-hop boss Diddy hanging out with his former woman, but not in the manner most fans would expect the notorious troll to respond.

Earlier this past week, Sean “Diddy” Combs, 45, was captured by paparazzi walking with Curtis James Jackson III’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child, 34-year-old Daphne Joy Cervantes Narvaez.

Instead of torching Diddy the way he has with many of his hapless victims over the years, 50 Cent dismissed the matter altogether. In fact, he tacitly endorsed it with this Instagram post on Saturday, April 10, 2021:

The 45-year-old “Power” franchise producer, who is also one of the creatives on the highly anticipated project on the Black Mafia Family, captioned the IG post with this statement for his 26 million followers:

👀Nah me and Puff fight over business s—,” he penned. “If he like the girl, he like the girl 👀I don’t give a f—! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

A few publications reached out to Narvaez, who co-parents 8-year-old Sire Jackson with 50 Cent, but she has yet to confirm or deny that she’s romantically linked with Diddy.

Fifty has been occupied with his 25-year-old girlfriend, Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines, who he has been officially dating since 2019. They must be going strong as he gifted Haines a Mercedes Maybach SUV reportedly worth about $250,000 on Christmas 2020.