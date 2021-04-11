Black Rob sorrowful about DMX while hospitalized himself (video)

Hip-hop took a huge blow this weekend with the death of DMX on Friday, April 9, but it seems another rap star is fighting for his life as well.

Former Bad Boy rapper Black Rob appeared in an Instagram clip on Saturday, April 10, lying in a hospital bed suffering from an undisclosed illness.

In the clip, Black Rob briefly describes his situation, stating, “What’s up, man. What’s going on. I don’t know what the pain is … the pain is crazy, man. It’s helping me out, though. It’s making me realize, I have a lot to go on, man.”

Although suffering with his own ailments, the “Whoa!” rapper also took a moment to remember his fallen brother in rhyme Earl Simmons.

“I feel everything about X,” Rob responded when asked how he feels about DMX’s death. “X, one love, positive. Big love to X.”

The Instagram clip was posted by entertainment manager Kal Dawson. “Yall [sic] keep the hip-hop Legendary Black Rob in your prayers. I just went to go see him and he asked me to put this up he said he has a story to tell and can’t [wait] to get on @drinkchamps, but keep him in y’all [sic] prayers,” captioned Dawson on the post.

No information was revealed on the 52-year-old rapper’s illness. Rob did however suffer a stroke in 2013 while he was asleep, but had since recovered. He has also discussed in the past his struggles with high blood pressure and that at one point he was taking ten pills a day to control his hypertension. Dawson also expressed on his IG story that he hopes Black Rob gets the love and the help he needs now, rather than the outpouring of love a lot of people get once they die.

Prior to Rob’s illness, it appears that he was still doing shows and hosting events, too. Dawson was also promoting a “Get Down or Lay Down Tour” that was scheduled to kick off on April 16 in Hampton, Virginia, featuring the former Bad Boy rapper, Mr. Cheeks of The Lost Boyz and headlined by Beanie Sigel and Freeway.

