Chef Alana’s ‘soul chicken’ is a creative update to tasty traditions

Chef Alana is the owner of Klean Plate Catering/Klean Plate Foods LLC. Based in Maryland, she has been in the food industry for 20 plus years. Chef Alana specializes in soul food made with creative and healthy options and recently sat down to share some of her secrets with us.

What is something you make that is new and exciting?

I’ve put a twist on the traditional soul food meal by serving dishes we like in a more creative way. For example, fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, and sweet potatoes are traditional dishes. Well, I decided to cook all of those dishes in one dish called the “soul chicken” (a take on the soul roll).

It’s a bone-in chicken breast stuffed with collard greens, macaroni and cheese and sweet potatoes, battered and deep-fried.

What about your cooking style is surprising to most people?

Most people are surprised with my seasoning blends. I’m always asked what I put in my food to flavor it. One secret ingredient is my homemade garlic paste. I’m a garlic lover so I try to incorporate it as much as possible in my food.

