New DMX song released just hours before he died (video)

A new DMX song was ironically released just a few hours before the renowned rap renegade died on Friday, April 9, 2021, at the age of 50.

Dark Man X, aka Earl Simmons, succumbed to the ravages of a heart attack at his home in Yonkers, New York. He spent a week on life support in the ICU section of the hospital in nearby White Plains, but never regained consciousness.

According to a statement obtained by HotNewHipHop, “X Moves” is a previously-recorded collaborative effort between X and Parliament-Funkadelic’s bassist Bootsy Collins, progressive rock band Yes guitarist Steve Howe and Deep Purple’s drummer Ian Paice.

As the statement Cleopatra Records founder Brian Perera indicates, the company released the single prior to DMX’s death and was holding out hope that DMX would recover.

“Obviously, we are all holding our breath and praying that DMX pulls through and makes a full recovery,” Perera said early Friday before the hip-hop world received the regrettable news.

“‘X Moves’” shows [DMX] is still one of the most innovative and original hip-hop artists around,” Perera added in the statement to HotNewHipHop.

You can listen to the song below.