Doug E. Doug has established himself as a writer, producer, director, and actor with a flair for comedy as well as drama. He began as a stand-up comic. He started in television, hosting and writing a syndicated late-night program called “The New Music Report.”

Doug starred in the ABC series “Where I Live,” in which he served as co-producer, and spent four seasons as Griffin on “The Cosby Show.”

His first novel The Fall of 87 is available on Amazon. His next film is entitled Lil’ Girl Gone.

What legacy are you leaving for your children and the children of your community?

Other than cash and prizes, the legacy I am leaving for my children is the same that I leave for the children of the community. It was left for me by people I had the benefit of being mentored by – an example of real freedom, making sincere efforts to live as honestly as possible and the idea that you can do well and do good. More importantly, you can do well and be well.

As a father and life coach, how would you describe your playbook?

If you think you really want something, you will only know if you go for it with no ambivalence. Fear is okay. Half-stepping is a waste of time.

