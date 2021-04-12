Keri Hilson open to working with Beyoncé in the future

Keri Hilson surprised fans when she said she’d be open to doing a collaborative project with pop goddess Beyoncé.

A dozen years have transpired since fans viciously and relentlessly attacked Hilson, 38, for reportedly dissing Queen Bey and Ciara in a remix song in what amounted to career sabotage.

Hilson was asked by Pershia Nicole on the “Middays with Persia” radio show on 92Q in Baltimore if she would be open to working with Beyoncé in the future. Not only did Hilson answer in the affirmative, she told the host that the two singers chatted for a quick spell recently.

“She actually has introduced herself. It was a gracious moment, I appreciated it,” Hilson told Nicole. “I feel like she understood what had happened, what had transpired and there was a bit of healing in that moment when we met.”

Hilson said she could feel that Beyoncé believes that Hilson is regretful about that decade-old misunderstanding.

“I take her as a very intuitive kind of soul, as am I. I think it would be a very fun experience to do that if she were open,” Hilson added. “I do feel like she understood what that was all about. She’s amazing. I’ve always felt that way, that’s the truth of the matter but no one will believe that.”

Hilson was trampled on by the angry herd of Queen Bey supporters, known as the notorious “Beyhive,” when Hilson was accused of throwing shade at Beyoncé and Ciara in the “Turnin Me On” remix song.

Flip the page to see what Hilson said in the song.