Kid Cudi made a few interesting fashion choices this past weekend when he performed on “Saturday Night Live” April 10, 2021. During the rapper’s second performance of the night, he donned a floral dress with spaghetti straps as he sang “Sad People.” The rapper later announced on social media that the outfits were a tribute to Kurt Cobain.

The “Day ‘N’ Nite” hitmaker’s performance fell on the same week as the anniversary of Cobain’s death at age 27. Cobain, Nirvana’s lead singer and frontman, died by suicide on April 5, 1994. The dress Cudi wore during his performance resembled the same one Cobain wore when he appeared on the cover of The Face magazine in 1993.

During Kid Cudi’s first performance, he wore an olive-green cardigan over a T-shirt with an image of the late comedian Chris Farley on the front of it. Cobain first wore a green cardigan sweater during Nirvana’s MTV “Unplugged” in 1994.

“Virgil designed the dress for me. I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt [with] a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece. Thank you @VirgilAbloh [your’e] a f—ing genius!! Love you man, we did it!!!,” Cudi announced on Twitter.

Abloh is the artistic director for Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection and is also the chief executive officer of the Milan-based label Off-White, a fashion house he founded in 2012. Cudi also explained that the dress is part of an upcoming Off-White collection he’s curating.

“I’m doin a collection [with] Off-White and the dress will be included!!,” he posted.

Virgil saluted his friend on Instagram as well for giving his brand a great look to the masses. “Freedom is, as freedom does. Feel free. Off-White specially reserved for Mr. Rager Kid Cudi,” he captioned.

Check out Kid Cudi’s “SNL” performances on the following page as he pays tribute to Cobain and previews some of Off-White’s upcoming line.