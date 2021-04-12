Michael B. Jordan discusses ‘Creed III’ moving on without Sylvester Stallone

Michael B. Jordan will be making his directorial debut in Creed III and recently discussed Sylvester Stallone being visibly absent in the latest piece of the Rocky puzzle. Jordan explained that the latest film will be about Creed setting his own legacy and leaving Rocky Balboa behind.

“I think that Sly let it be known that he wasn’t coming back for this one but I think, you know, his essence and his spirit … there’s always going to be a little bit of Rocky within Adonis. But this is a Creed franchise, and we really want to build this story and this world around him moving forward,” stated Jordan to IGN.

“So, it’s always respect and always a s— ton of love for what he’s built, but we really want to push and navigate Adonis forward and the family that he created. So, hopefully, you guys will love what I’m thinking … what we’re cooking up. I think it’s going to be something special.”

The absence of Stallone may not have shocked many as the ending of Creed II showed Rocky fading into the crowd and leaving to mend his relationship with his son after leading Adonis Creed to victory over Viktor Drago. Drago’s father Ivan killed Creed’s father Apollo in 1984’s Rocky IV.

Creed III is set for a Thanksgiving release in 2022. The film is written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin and based on an outline by Ryan Coogler. Actresses Phylicia Rashad and Tessa Thompson will also be returning to the franchise.

Prior to Creed III hitting the big screen, Jordan will next star in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse. The actor will play an elite Navy SEAL seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife. During his investigation, he uncovers a covert plot that threatens to engulf the United States and Russia in an all-out war.

Without Remorse debuts on Amazon Prime on April 30. The film also marks the return of actress Lauren London who took a break from the spotlight after her boyfriend and rapper Nipsey Hussle was murdered in 2019. Check out the trailer on the following page.