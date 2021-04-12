Nick Cannon about to have 2 more children, sparking a Twitter tizzy

Nick Cannon seems to be the walking embodiment of his ultra-successful MTV show “Wild ‘N Out.”

Just months after welcoming his second child with Brittany Bell in December 2020, the television and radio personality is about to father two more children this year, according to one of the mother’s of his unborn twins.

The bombshell was dropped Sunday afternoon by Abby De La Rosa, 30, on her Instagram page. The nationally renowned deejay shared with her 39K followers multiple maternity photos, with and without the 40-year-old Cannon. Both of them are shirtless.

“Our dearest sons — my miracle babies,” De La Rosa penned in a long caption on IG. “Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy.”

This will bring the total to six Cannon kids when the twins arrive. “The Masked Singer” and “Nick Cannon Mornings” radio show host also has twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 52, named Moroccan and Monroe.

De La Rosa completed her IG message with this note: “Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both.”

Cannon definitely believes in being fruitful and multiplying, as one fan penned on Twitter. In fact, De La Rosa’s revelation incited a lot of chatter and laughter on social media.

