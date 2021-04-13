Michael B. Jordan gives Serena Williams advice about filmmaking

Serena Williams is making a few business moves as her championship tennis career starts to come to an end. The 23-time Grand Slam champion is entering the Hollywood arena and has signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios. Williams will work with Amazon Studios to create scripted and unscripted television projects that will debut exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The first project will be a docuseries that’s currently in production that will follow the tennis star’s professional and personal life and tell her story “through my eyes and through my lens.”

“I’m very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios – they are developing some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience. I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world,” said Williams in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Williams also discussed the deal with Michael B. Jordan on Tuesday during Vanity Fair’s inaugural Cocktail Hour, Live! event. “We’re working to create some scripted and nonscripted stuff,” Williams told Jordan, “just bring really interesting stories that really touch the heart to the screen.”

The Hollywood leading man also gave Williams a few pointers regarding her new production deal as she enters the Hollywood arena in the Vanity Fair interview.

“Build a really strong team around you. When you start to assemble that core group, they have to be a reflection of you and your taste and the things that you like.”

Jordan also told Williams to “be fearless.”

Plum Pictures, Goalhanger Films and Amazon Studios will produce the upcoming docuseries, with Williams, Patrick Mouratoglou, Stuart Cabb and Tony Pastor as executive producers.