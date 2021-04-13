Producer Debra Martin Chase’s stamp on Hollywood is undeniable

Emmy-nominated producer Debra Martin Chase, whose film credits include Harriet, Sparkle, and Just Wright, to name a few, touts a power-packed résumé. Despite a career-defining list of star-studded projects, Chase continues to extend her reach. Currently, serving as an executive producer on CBS’s new drama series “The Equalizer,” Chase reunites with multi-hyphenate icon Queen Latifah. As a premier source for bringing relatable Black narratives to the screen, Martin is a culture shifter. From Courage Under Fire to Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, she keeps her finger on the pulse of Hollywood. In this episode of Star Studio, Chase joins rolling out from the set of “The Equalizer.” Chase reflects on her illustrious 30-year career, working with the late Whitney Houston, and how her path to entertainment wasn’t a direct one.