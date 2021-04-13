Steph Curry sets all-time franchise record with Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry, a basketball revolutionary who is widely considered the greatest shooter the NBA has ever seen, just became the all-time leading scorer in Golden State Warriors history.

Curry, 33, entered the game against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, April 12, 2021, needing only 19 points to pass Wilt Chamberlain’s 17,783 career high, according to ESPN. He accomplished the enviable feat with a 21-point first-quarter explosion and then received a congratulatory embrace from head coach Steve Kerr.

Steph keeps rewriting the record books 👏 He passes Wilt Chamberlain to become the all-time leading scorer in @warriors franchise history. pic.twitter.com/cL0tBqY5GZ — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 13, 2021

Monday night was vintage Curry as the perennial three-point shooting leader used a barrage of long-range bombs to hit 10 three-pointers and score 53 points to lead his team to a 116-107 victory.

During the press conference after the game, Curry said it was “crazy” and “surreal” to be anywhere in the vicinity of an all-time great like Chamberlain.

“It’s crazy,” Curry said, according to ESPN. “Anytime you hear his name, it’s kind of daunting because you know his records are so hard to — some of them are even impossible to eclipse, I think. You understand how great of a player he was.

“I can’t remember how many games he played as a Warrior, and how many I’ve played, but to be anywhere near him in any record book or now be on top, it’s surreal, and it’s wild. Because if you grow up in the game of basketball and you hear his name, you know it’s something extremely special, no matter what it is.”

Curry now sits atop of a list of luminaries for the Warriors with a team record that won’t soon be broken. And he still has a lot of basketball left in him.