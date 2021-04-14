BLM co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors under fire for high-end real estate buys

According to multiple sources, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors is feeling the heat for reportedly purchasing a number of high-end homes in predominantly White neighborhoods.

The New York Post cites property reports in which Khan-Cullors is said to have purchased real estate for $3.2 million in the United States. In addition, she allegedly is looking into property in the Bahamas at exclusive resorts that ring up anywhere between $5 million and $20 million.

The activist, who founded BLM with Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi in 2013, is also said to have bought a rural home boasting 3.2 acres in Georgia at the height of the movement in 2020. It was also noted that she paid $510,000 for a three-bedroom home in Inglewood, California, and $590,000 for a four-bedroom home in South LA, which allegedly was bought in 2018.

This news continues a trend of bad publicity for the BLM movement that includes some apparent infighting as some of its activists, including Michael Brown Sr., have demanded $20 million from the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.

“Why hasn’t my family’s foundation received any assistance from the movement?” Michael Brown Sr. asked in a statement last month, according to Yahoo News.

Community organizer Tony Russell added, “On behalf of many activists in the St. Louis area, I’m joined by Mike Brown Sr., the father of Mike Brown Jr. today, we hold Black Lives Matter accountable.”

The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation provided a statement to Black Enterprise to clarify its position on the aforementioned matter involving Khan-Cullors. It reads:

“Patrisse Cullors is the Executive Director of Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF). She serves in this role in a volunteer capacity and does not receive a salary or benefits. Patrisse has received a total of $120,000 since the organization’s inception in 2013, for duties such as serving as spokesperson and engaging in political education work. Patrisse did not receive any compensation after 2019.

“To be abundantly clear, as a registered 501c3, BLMGNF cannot and did not commit any organizational resources toward the purchase of personal property by any employee or volunteer. Any insinuation or assertion to the contrary is categorically false.”