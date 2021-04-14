Bobby Brown voices theories about Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina’s deaths

R&B crooner Bobby Brown chose “Red Table Talk” to open up about the death of his firstborn, Bobby Brown Jr., from acute drug and alcohol toxicity at the age of 28.

The legendary New Edition singer, who broke off to crank out a string of era-defining hits like “Every Little Step,” “My Prerogative” and “Don’t Be Cruel,” discussed young people and drugs with show creator Jada Pinkett Smith and co-hosts Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow Smith.

Brown’s son succumbed to the lethal “combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl” on Nov 18, 2020, in Los Angeles, according to the LA County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“Kids today, they’re trying different things,” Brown said on the Facebook Watch show that will air on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, according to “Entertainment Tonight.”

“They’re trying to get as high as they can possibly get. That’s a real problem because they don’t know what these drugs are being mixed with these days,” he said.

Brown appears on “Red Table Talk” with his wife, Alicia, to talk about his own travails with addiction. He’ll also put forward his theories about who he thinks is culpable in the deaths of his ex-wife, Whitney Houston, and daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown. Houston, 48, died on the eve of the Grammy Awards in February 2012. Bobbi Kristina died in 2015 at age 22.

Willow Smith, 20, admitted millennials are “kind of spiraling” and particularly susceptible to the mind-altering impact of powerful prescription narcotics like fentanyl. Brown then bluntly said “there are murderers out there” who are nefariously mixing weed and cocaine with opioids to unsuspecting customers.

“It’s like they’re committing murder,” Brown surmised. “That’s homicide.”