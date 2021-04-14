 Skip to content

Sports » Kevin Durant and Shannon Sharpe trade barbs over alleged fake quotes

Kevin Durant and Shannon Sharpe trade barbs over alleged fake quotes

By Terry Shropshire | April 14, 2021 |

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe (Image source: Instagram – @shannonsharpe84)

Kevin Durant is embroiled in yet another internet squabble, this time with Hall of Fame football player Shannon Sharpe over some damning quotes attributed to Durant.

Sharpe, 52, who is the co-host of the popular morning sports show “Undisputed,” accused Durant of making the following quote regarding his decade-long rivalry with LeBron James:

Durant, 32, who was fined $50,000 for threatening actor Michael Rapaport just two weeks ago, has a well-earned reputation as a sensitive superstar. KD has shown the propensity to mix it up with fans and other celebrities who dare criticize aspects of his game or his personal fortitude.

Sharpe just so happens to be the latest of the critical batch, and KD was hardly finished with the loquacious TV show personality.

Sharpe retorted but told KD he’d rather discuss the matter man-to-man.

Sharpe also answered a fan who accused him of not being “gangsta” for blocking KD following a few rounds of insults.

 



Posted in Sports and tagged , , , ,