Kevin Durant and Shannon Sharpe trade barbs over alleged fake quotes

Kevin Durant is embroiled in yet another internet squabble, this time with Hall of Fame football player Shannon Sharpe over some damning quotes attributed to Durant.

Sharpe, 52, who is the co-host of the popular morning sports show “Undisputed,” accused Durant of making the following quote regarding his decade-long rivalry with LeBron James:

Shannon went on tv responding to this quote like I actually said this. Gullible fans will believe it, or say “you was thinking this anyway” it’s comedy at this point https://t.co/heKXs8iOuE — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 13, 2021

Durant, 32, who was fined $50,000 for threatening actor Michael Rapaport just two weeks ago, has a well-earned reputation as a sensitive superstar. KD has shown the propensity to mix it up with fans and other celebrities who dare criticize aspects of his game or his personal fortitude.

Sharpe just so happens to be the latest of the critical batch, and KD was hardly finished with the loquacious TV show personality.

Looks like Sharpe got duped by this fake quote pic.twitter.com/Us9QOEIxfN — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) April 13, 2021

Sharpe retorted but told KD he’d rather discuss the matter man-to-man.

KD, IF* you wanna talk to me. I’m not hard to find, but I’m not going bck and forth on social media. Whatever our differences are. They can be handled out of the eye of social media. 👍🏾👍🏾 https://t.co/60CGNzMRg9 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 13, 2021

Sharpe also answered a fan who accused him of not being “gangsta” for blocking KD following a few rounds of insults.