LeBron James defends Michael Vick against Ted Cruz’s hateful rhetoric

LeBron James laid a verbal smackdown on political pariah Ted Cruz when the Texas senator lashed out at former NFL star Michael Vick for supporting the “More Than A Vote” initiative.

Vick, the former electrifying quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, appeared in a video imploring the electorate to remain cognizant of the radical right’s efforts to obliterate hard-earned voting rights.

The polarizing Cruz was rebuked severely for fleeing his Houston home for Cancun, Mexico, during the historic freeze in Texas that killed dozens of people. Nevertheless, Cruz felt emboldened to take an opportunistic swipe at Vick’s criminal past. Vick famously was convicted for illegal dogfighting and spent 21 months in federal prison before returning to the NFL.

Cruz barked at Vick when the NFL star informed Floridians about their representatives’ efforts to replicate the legislative actions of neighboring Georgia by trying to pass draconian voting restriction laws.

If you like killing puppies, this might be persuasive. https://t.co/LtvsyaSE6h — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 13, 2021

King James used venerated author Jame Baldwin’s words to rip into Cruz for leaving hateful rhetoric on Vick’s timeline.

“It is certain, in any case, that ignorance, allied with power, is the most ferocious enemy justice can have.” James Baldwin https://t.co/kiCgLCFMWZ — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 13, 2021

James, who has been outspoken about sociopolitical issues for the balance of his illustrious career, started the More Than A Vote initiative. He and other progressives are alarmed about the exorbitant number of restrictive voting laws Republican-dominated state legislatures have passed or are working to pass.

Cruz has yet to respond to James’ subtle but biting criticism.