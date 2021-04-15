Chime Solutions scales up to build opportunities for underserved communities

Chime Solutions was founded in 2016 by Mark Wilson. Its mission is to deliver high-touch, contact center solutions to corporate clients. Chime started out as Ryla Teleservices, which was founded in 2001 as a startup, and successfully grew to a national leading BPO service provider. Chime Solutions partners with leading brands providing high-touch customer care, while employing a flexible model to meet their changing needs.

Chime’s mission is to become a strategic partner to leading brands to support their customer care initiatives and to address the issue of economic mobility by creating opportunities in underserved communities.

As a business owner in this current environment with economic and racial issues front and center, what have been some of your greatest challenges with your business?

Raising capital to finance our growth. It has been well documented and researched that minority businesses face significant barriers trying to grow their business and gain access to capital. Aside from the deep inequities in access to capital, we experience some of the same challenges as other fast-growing businesses face.

What is your relationship with AT&T?

Our leadership team has had a long history working with AT&T over the past 15 years, dating back to our first company, Ryla Teleservices. We currently support AT&T as a Tier 1 [direct] supplier supporting their inside sales and services initiatives.

How has your relationship with AT&T helped you grow your business?

Our relationship with AT&T has allowed us to expand the breadth of our solutions to include business to government sales capabilities leveraging AT&T’s industry experience and enterprise technology platforms. We have also been able to hire 200 people each year to support AT&T programs as a Tier 1 and Tier 2 supplier.

How have your call centers brought jobs to Black communities?

We have intentionally set up our contact centers in underserved communities, such as Morrow, Georgia, and southern Dallas, Texas. We have seen significant business momentum over the last few months with an unprecedented level of demand from existing clients.

How has your business with AT&T helped you have an impact in your community?

We have hired over 200 employees each year for programs that we support on behalf of AT&T. We have also been able to provide professional development and training to a workforce who did not have the opportunities like this, prior to our work with AT&T.

What are your future plans for Chime Solutions?

We have a goal of creating 25,000 jobs, in 25 cities by 2025 through our partnerships with companies that are seeking a high-value, reliable contact center partner. We believe that doing good and doing well are not mutually exclusive. Our company’s purpose represents the higher form of capitalism, which we are very committed to.