City Girls discuss ‘stealing and hustling’ with Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion recently interviewed the City Girls for Interview magazine, and the Miami rap divas opened up about their childhood upbringing and coming up in Miami. Not holding anything back, their attitudes and aura definitely come from their mothers.

“The struggle, the fast life, the stealing. Growing up around my mom and auntie, they were always talking to men for money. I’ve never seen my mom in a real relationship. I’m not trying to throw her under the bus, but my momma was always about her money. My auntie was always about her money. That’s what I grew up around, that type of life, the stealing and hustling,” explained JT. “That’s where the influence comes from in the music, besides growing up in the Slip-N-Slide Records era, when we had the raunchy music with Trick Daddy and Trina. That’s all we really know.”

Yung Miami’s hardships growing up were no different as she further detailed the troubles that ravished her neighborhood. “I’m from Opa-Locka. The stuff that I saw growing up were shootings. My momma used to steal. My daddy was selling drugs. My mom used to sell clothes for us to get by. She’d just steal clothes and sell them. That was basically my upbringing, just growing up in the struggle,” the “Twerk” rapper said.

During the interview, Megan also told the City Girls that they all were breaking down barriers for women in hip-hop and how great it was to see so many female rappers flourishing at the same time for once.

“I definitely feel like we are creating herstory. When they look back years from now, they’re going to see, ‘Oh, these was the women that was really taking over.’ People really don’t know that a lot of us are actually cool outside of the rap s— or outside of the internet,” Megan added. “A lot of the time, how we come across on the internet is not really reflective of how we are in real life. Both of y’all are so sweet, but y’all so real, too. That’s what it is. Sometimes it’s hard to translate how real you are over a screen.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s conversation with the City Girls will appear in the spring issue of Interview, which drops next week.