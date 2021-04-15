‘Family Matters’ star Jaleel White enters the cannabis industry

Jaleel White is entering the cannabis business and has his own brand getting ready to hit the market through a partnership with 710 Labs. The “Family Matters” star’s new line of ganja is called ItsPurpl and features variants of the cannabis strain Purple Urkle. ItsPurpl will debut in California on April 20, which smokers have delegated as their annual holiday. 710 Labs is a licensed dispensary that has multiple locations in Colorado and California and is expected to release White’s greenery in more states in the upcoming months.

“The thing that always stood out to me was there no clear brand leader for fire purple weed,” White told Forbes. “It made no sense to me, that no company of significance had claimed this lane, so why not me? To smoke the end result from such a quality pod has been surreal. I feel a little bit like Willy Wonka, the flavor came out so similar to grape candy.”

710 Labs founder Brad Melshenker first met the actor, who made audiences laugh in the ’90s as loveable nerd Steve Urkel, years ago on a flight, and the two became friends because of their fondness for passing the peace pipe. The series of Purple Urkle strains will be sold as eighths, vape pens with 710 Labs’ proprietary live resin pods, as well as Noodle Doinks, a fat, hand-rolled joint that uses a fusilli noodle as the crutch.

“We only do collaborations that come from the heart, so this one made sense and we were determined to help Jaleel make it happen,” added Melshenker to Forbes. “It took a year for us to find winners like Stefan (The White x Purple Urkle) and one pheno of the Purple Urkel that was up to our ‘keeper’ standards. Hunting for certain traits and genetics is time-consuming and challenging but it was worth it when it all came together in the end and the vision was realized.”

Limited-edition ItsPurpl merchandise will be available as well.