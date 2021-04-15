Janet Hubert joining Tiffany Haddish and Tracy Morgan on ‘The Last O.G.’

Veteran actress Janet Hubert, who’ll always be remembered as Aunt Viv from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” has joined the cast of “The Last O.G.” The TBS comedy stars Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish and centers around Morgan’s character Tray as he adapts to life after serving a 15-year prison sentence for selling drugs. Haddish plays the mother of his twins.

TBS renewed the comedy for a fourth season, and Deadline reports Hubert will play a character named Missy Miller, weekly bid whist-playing partner of Tray’s mother, who is portrayed by Anna Maria Horsford.

Will Smith and Hubert publicly ended their long-standing feud last November when they both were part of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion” show, which first debuted on HBO Max.

A reworking of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is also in the works and has been given a two-season order by NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock. The series is being produced by Smith’s Westbrook Studios and Universal TV but is not a “reboot.” Alfonso Ribeiro, Smith and Hubert’s co-star on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” recently spoke to E! News about the upcoming project.

“I like to call it a reimagining. We sometimes throw a lot of things into one word, one concept. A reboot would be taking the actual show and characters and bringing it back. This is a totally different show,” Ribeiro explained. “It’s not even based on the show. It’s based on the theme song. It’s a completely different thing. It’s drama. It’s not comedy. I have nothing to do with it, so I don’t really know anything more…But I actually appreciate it even more than a reboot. Let’s take a concept and turn it into a different show.”

Ribeiro also expressed that he couldn’t wait to see how it all comes together.