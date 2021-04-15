Terra Winston’s special skill is breaking business barriers

inTerractions’ Terra Winston is the driving force behind a relatively new, but remarkably comprehensive approach to business development and cultivating corporate culture. The industry imprint of the accomplished principal of inTerract Consulting impacts hundreds of lives and helps build successful, productive careers in a range of professional arenas from engineering to human resources, to entrepreneurship to corporate America.

A life-long learner, Winston’s ever-evolving business expertise consistently hones her deep understanding of leadership and guidance strategies for business and career development. Winston earned a bachelor’s of science in Systems Engineering from the University of Virginia, and a masters’ in business administration from Stanford University.

The ringleader of inTerractions spoke with rolling out about being a woman of influence while sharing professional and personal insights.

Why did you select this occupational path to business fulfillment?

First and foremost, I’m an entrepreneur. The work that I do is leadership consulting and executive coaching, which means that I work with leaders and their teams to break down the barriers that keep people from reaching their highest potential. I work on the organization’s practices and structures, team effectiveness, or even individual mindsets.

I selected this because I was always good at understanding people and it lets me help transform the world – one person at a time.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower(s) to be?

Listening, insight and connection

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

Make more mistakes. The world is constantly telling you to be perfect but it’s all an illusion. Humans are messy and emotional and experimental. All of those things mean that sometimes we stumble. The key is having the confidence to know that you can always recover from your mistakes. The ability to get back up is a much stronger superpower than fake perfection.

Why is it important for women of color to work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities?

Women of color have unique lived experiences and perspectives that are critical for leaders [who] must tackle the complex issues of our current world. Additionally, the decisions that are made behind closed doors in the halls of government and big businesses, craft the reality that affects our communities. When we don’t have a voice, it directly results in our issues and concerns. We need to be in the rooms where it happens.

Why is it important for more experienced Black women to reach back and help younger women of color?

With the history of systemic oppression against Black women, we have a lot of ground to cover if we are ever going to achieve equity in this world. The only way we can overcome is by sharing experiences, advice, and opportunities — and it’s not just about reaching back. I believe that everyone has value to contribute to relationships; so you should be looking at how you can bless your peers, and yes, even your mentors.