Curren$y dropping NFTs for 4/20 and links with Jay-Z for new ad campaign

Curren$y is the latest rapper to enter the non-fungible token (NFT) game and has partnered with Bondly Finance, a peer-to-peer exchange that enables trading across any blockchain. The company was also behind the successful campaign for Logan Paul which sold one million in NFTs within the first hour and five million within two days.

The NFTs for Curren$y will drop Tuesday, April 20 and consist of a new seven-song EP, Financial District, musically inspired artwork designed by 3d animating graphic artist Kid Eight, as well as an invite to a virtual backstage smoke session at his upcoming show in Houston. The NFTs will be available for purchase through his website, Jet Life Apparel, starting at 4:20 p.m. EST on 4/20 and will run for three days.

“Jet Life is a brand that you can believe in,” said Curren$y. “Jet Life has always been at the forefront of using technology and alternative distribution models, so dropping an exclusive NFT only EP for my most passionate fans and then inviting them to a virtual smoke session with me backstage before my show in Houston on 4/20 is synonymous with my brand.”

NFTs are “one-of-a-kind” digital assets that can be bought and sold like any other piece of property. However, NFTs artwork integrated with music or videos can be tokenized to create a digital certificate of ownership verified, registered and trackable on the blockchain.

As the smokers’ holiday 4/20 approaches, the “Audio Dope” MC has also teamed up with Jay-Z and is part of the Roc Nation boss’ new marketing campaign for his MONOGRAM cannabis company. Hov enlisted music video director Hype Williams to photograph the campaign which takes inspiration from the famed artwork of Slim Aarons.

One of the ads was shot at the Frank Sinatra House in Palm Springs, Florida, and the Jet Life rapper and stylist Aleali May are seen playing Backgammon in a pool together as a reimagination of Aarons’ “Keep Your Cool” photograph. Chika and Slick Woods also make appearances in the spreads, taking inspiration from other works from Aarons’ such as “Desert House Party,” “Poolside Glamour” and “Leisure and Fashion.”

Check out a few more photos from the campaign below.