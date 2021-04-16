Michelle Harrington wants women to use CBD to have more fun in the bedroom

Michelle Harrington wants to change the perception people have of CBD, specifically among Black women. Most of us are aware of some of the more obvious uses of CBD, but Harrington wants women to know that it can be used to improve their intimate health, which is a big part of overall wellness.

Rolling out spoke with Harrington about her new role as head of strategic partnerships with Foria Wellness, a company dedicated to improving health and wellness through the properties of CBD.

Do you think women are comfortable talking about sexual satisfaction? Why or why not?

No, we aren’t comfortable enugh talking about sexual wellness, especially in the Black community. Everyone’s having sex, but no one talks about one of the most important aspects of sex, sexual satisfaction. Many of us never had “The Talk” with our parents, and I believe that’s why these types of conversations tend to feel taboo or embarrassing to many. Sex is such a natural thing, and I want to help educate other Black women about their sexual power. In my role as Foria’s head of strategic partnerships, I help women become more open about their sexual desires by leading honest, non-judgmental conversations. Did you know that in 2014, over 10 FDA-approved sexual wellness products were on the market for men, but there was nothing on the market for women, yet we reach orgasms 20-50% less than men do? That’s why Foria products are so unique. We help close “the pleasure gap.”

Do you feel intimate health is a vital part of overall wellness?

Yes, of course! Sexual wellness and overall wellness go hand in hand. It’s a known fact that the more orgasms we are having, the better our mood. Research has found that orgasms flood us with endorphins that promote feelings of bliss. Regular sex can help combat the “blues” and can also keep us connected with our partner. The “Big O,” as we call it at Foria, can help us boost our immunity as well, and many aren’t aware of that. Many women don’t realize that having sex regularly, at least once a week, can help to regulate their menstrual cycles as well. Sex is also a great form of exercise, and it can also help you fall asleep at night. The benefits are endless.

How can women be more attuned with the needs of their bodies and sexuality?

I empower all women to explore themselves. Get familiar with your body, your curves, and your likes and dislikes in the bedroom. First, we have to know how to pleasure ourselves before communicating those needs to our partners. I also encourage women to speak up in the bedroom. It’s OK to voice your desires. How else would your partner know what you like? I really want everyone to enjoy their sex lives. I mean, who doesn’t love great sex? And, if you need help reaching the “Big O,” Foria is always here to help.

