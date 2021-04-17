Germar Reed is the principal analytics consultant at District Analyst LLC, a data analytics consulting firm based in Washington, D.C. In addition, he is a senior advisor to the head of global data analytics at General Motors where he leads a team of analytics experts in supporting Global Connected Services.

Reed graduated in 2005 from East Carolina University with honors in business administration and Wayne State University where he earned his MBA with honors in 2010. He and his wife Angelinia have one daughter.

What legacy are you hoping to leave for your children and the children of your community?

The legacy that I hope to leave for my daughter is one of building generational wealth that will allow our family to pay forward the blessings we are fortunate to earn by “… planting trees whose shade we will never sit in.” As a father, it is important for my daughter to see me giving back to institutions like the National Museum of African American History and Culture, United Negro College Fund and historically Black colleges and universities.

How would you describe your fatherhood culture?

My daughter Charlotte is only 3 years old, and I can already see that she is a thinker. During this time of COVID, I have been interviewing the elders of our family to make sure that she is able to hear our story directly from family elders. My goal is to cultivate a space that allows her to form her own opinions and embrace the diversity of thought.

