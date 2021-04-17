Entrepreneur Khadeen Ellis stresses the importance of being deliberate in life

Khadeen Ellis is an actress and co-host of Deadass with Khadeen and Devale, producer and co-star of the YouTube series “The Ellises” and creator of “Okay Kay Kay”. Ellis recently participated in the first installment of the Seagram’s Escapes Women Empowerment Tour, on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Sisters with Superpowers Virtual Conference presented by rolling out. The panel discussion was titled Cocktails and Conversations and Ellis was joined by fellow panelists model and entreprenuer Cynthia Bailey and Monique Rodriguez, CEO of Mielle Organics. She spoke to conference attendees about her journey of building a brand, what it takes to be a boss, the importance of being deliberate and more.

What would you consider to be your superpower and why?

My superpower would be the ability to laugh things off and not take myself too seriously. There’s an art to this because with a social media platform, it’s easy to fall victim to being hard on oneself. The scrutiny and judgment can be overwhelming, so I’m purposeful about not letting those things get to me. I use social media and don’t let social media use me.

What key ingredients/steps does it take to be a boss?

A boss has the uncanny ability to not only build a business but empower those around them. Being a boss is knowing what you don’t know, and then outsourcing accordingly. So much more can be accomplished by a boss when he/she trusts and supports their team, uplifts and inspires.

Briefly walk us through your journey of how you built your brand.

My husband and I became “The Ellises” by simply vlogging our day to day lives as a millennial couple raising three boys in Brooklyn. We were deliberate about what we wanted to share, in hopes of sharing more of a positive narrative around the Black family unit. We shared highs, lows and some things in between— while ensuring that our content was digestible and relatable. The storytelling aspect was always something we wanted to display being actors and on-air talent. Our social media became more like a resume for us, helped us to gain exposure and eventually became a brand that we could monetize. Our podcast Dead Ass with Khadeen and Devale became an expansion of our vlogs, but in the audio form. We like to think of it as a literary sitcom of sorts.

Give us three practical steps that are necessary in successfully building a brand.

Vision: knowing your purpose. 2. Execution and follow through. 3. Consistency

What was one important lesson/pitfall you encountered that you had to learn the hard way?

I learned that it is counterproductive to curtail your content/ product according to other’s opinions. It’s nice to consider feedback, but it’s imperative that you stay true to your brand. Authenticity and passion will naturally breed an organic following, who support you and your endeavors. Stay true to you.

How do you define success and how would you suggest going about it?

Success has a direct correlation to happiness and purpose. There are “successful” people with millions in the bank, but are unhappy. While society may have us conditioned to think that money or status are synonymous with success, it has more to do with one feeling a sense of fulfillment. Are you walking in your purpose? Are you being of service to others? How are you impacting those around you? Who have you helped along the way? These things are all a measure of success.

