Why ‘Black Panther II’ will be filmed in Georgia despite restrictive voting law

The sequel to Black Panther will still be filmed in Georgia despite many Hollywood productions boycotting the state after a restrictive voter law was signed into law by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Sweeping changes to Georgia election law include certain provisions that will require voters to include their driver’s license or state ID number or the last four digits of their Social Security number when voting by mail, a reduction in the number of ballot drop boxes, and it is now illegal to give people waiting in line to vote food or beverages in a practice described as “line warming.”

Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua pulled their upcoming film Emancipation earlier this week but Black Panther II director Ryan Coogler will keep his production in the Peach State. Coogler penned a letter to Deadline explaining that he was against the bill and would fight it in other ways.

“The fight for full enfranchisement is fundamental to the African American struggle in this country and to this country’s claim to functioning democracy. As an African American, and as a citizen, I oppose all attempts, explicit and otherwise, to shrink the electorate and reduce access to the ballot. I say this as I return to Georgia, a state that holds a special place in my heart,” wrote the director.

“I lived in Atlanta for eight months while filming my last movie. I have long looked forward to returning. But, when I was informed of the passage of SB202 in the state, and its ramifications for the state’s voters, I was profoundly disappointed,” Coogler continued.

The Creed director also expressed that by pulling the movie from the state, the citizens of Georgia and everyday working people will be the ones truly hurt by the boycotts.

