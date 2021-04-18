Cardi B blasts calls to ‘defund the police,’ then deletes tweet

Cardi B vehemently opposes the “defund the police” movement, and the raptress took to social media to let her fans know about it.

The Bronx-born emcee created controversy when she responded to a fan who posted on Twitter that the nation needs to “defund the police.”

Cardi responded passionately on why we all need law enforcement.

The post follows Cardi’s previous tweets denouncing police violence against African Americans and people of color. “I’m so tired of police brutality and entitlement. We are sooo tired of it. When will it end?”

However, the famously outspoken rap superstar quickly deleted this latest “we need cops” tweet, Page Six reports, when she was bombarded with negative and insulting comments from fans and social media users alike.

“Cardi. Defund the police does NOT mean ABOLISH the police,” the Twitter fan said. “It means reallocating money from the police to local municipalities … Stop sending military weapons used in war to police.”

“What the hell is this,” a second person tweeted in response. “Y’all said ‘abolish’ was too harsh and the compromise [sic] was ‘defund’ so what up? Why are your gums still flapping.”

There were some who understood what Cardi was trying to articulate and backed her stance.

“Love to see Cardi B utilize common sense with respect to this issue. ‘Defund and abolish’ is not a solution to corruption in law enforcement,” said one fan, according to Page Six.