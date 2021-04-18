Juelz Santana fails drug test while on probation, denied travel

The strict probation guidelines that rappers like Remy Ma and Bobby Shmurda have had to adhere to once released from prison are considered excessive by some, like no traveling and an 8 p.m. curfew, but you’d think staying away from drugs would be the least they can do. Not so though for Juelz Santana.

According to TMZ, Dipset rapper Juelz Santana recently failed a mandatory drug test and was denied permission to leave the state of New Jersey because of it. The Harlem MC recently requested permission to visit Florida on a work trip, but the feds shut down his travel plans after his urine tested positive for opiates and methadone. The feds also claimed that the rapper born LaRon James was attempting to travel with two convicted felons, which also violates his supervised release.

Juelz Santana’s lawyer Jeff Henninger told TMZ that there had been a mistake and the results were actually a false positive. He assured officials that his client would follow the rules for travel requests going forward and surround himself with “the right people.” Santana was released from prison in August 2020 after serving 19 months of a 27-month sentence.

The What the Game’s Been Missing creator was arrested in March 2018 after security staff at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport said they found a loaded .38-caliber handgun and nonprescription oxycodone pills in his carry-on luggage. Santana reportedly abandoned his luggage and quickly vacated the scene but turned himself in three days later. In August 2018, Juelz pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft. He began his sentence in March 2019.

In February Santana posted a picture on Instagram of his ankle monitor being removed and the courts releasing him from house arrest.