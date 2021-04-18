NBA Youngboy’s girlfriend reportedly pregnant with his 8th child

NBA Youngboy has had a tumultuous 2021 with legal entanglements, arrests and an upcoming criminal trial. And now he is reportedly adding yet another child into the turbulence.

Youngboy’s girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle reportedly posted a photo on Saturday, April 17, showing off her pregnancy while surrounded by friends, according to Hot New Hip Hop and Rap Up. This would become the eighth child that Youngblood, 21. has brought into the world.

Youngboy may not get out of jail before the baby is born though. He has been locked up since March 22 after he was arrested by the FBI in Los Angeles for allegedly fleeing cops trying to serve a federal warrant on him. Following a short car chase, Youngboy reportedly fled on foot, but the LAPD used canines to track him down, Billboard stated. He was also charged with being a felon in possession of a handgun since a firearm was found in the abandoned car. And since he had already been arrested on the set of his video shoot in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in September 2020, for alleged possession of drugs and weapons, the judge decided to keep Youngboy in jail until his July 2021 trial.

The news of Mychelle’s pregnancy comes not long after she posted a note on Instagram she received from Youngboy, aka Kentrell DeShaun Jackson, from his jail cell.

Another of Youngboy’s ex-girlfriends and mother of one of his children, Yaya Mayweather, scoffed at the note. The daughter of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather reposted the note and threw some shade at her in the process, according to The Shade Room.