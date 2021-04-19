‘The Honey Pot’ CEO Beatrice Dixon shares practical steps on building a brand

Beatrice Dixon is the CEO and co-founder of The Honey Pot Company, a plant-derived vaginal wellness line. She has leveraged her vast expertise in pharmaceuticals, retail, natural foods and personal passion for wellness and herbal medicine to build an innovative and disruptive plant-derived feminine care system. The Honey Pot Company’s system spans the ongoing needs of the vagina from birth through menopause, producing an unparalleled, complete care system. Unlike conventional brands, The Honey Pot products are efficacious, contain known and trusted ingredients, and are clinically and dermatologically tested. The Honey Pot Company offers vaginal cleansers, organic menstrual tampons and pads, organic incontinence pads, mommy-to-be products, soothing vulva creams and boric acid suppositories, refreshing panty sprays, and organic lubricants. Today, The Honey Pot Company’s products can be found online and in stores nationwide at Target, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond, Wegmans and other retailers.

Rolling out recently spoke with Dixon ahead of the Seagram’s Escapes sponsored women’s empowerment tour: Cocktails and Conversations, to be held virtually on Saturday, April 24 at 7pm ET. Dixon will be speaking on starting, maintaining and succeeding in business, along with fellow panelists Dawn Dickson-Akpoghene, CEO of POPCOM and Necole Kane, founder of xoNecole. You can find more information on the event by visiting https://tinyurl.com/swsSEccc.

Elaborate on how the concept of The Honey Pot company came to fruition.

When I was younger, I suffered with bacterial vaginosis for eight months. One night, an ancestor appeared to me in a dream and provided me with a list of ingredients to heal myself. I woke up, wrote down the ingredients, and immediately went to the store to buy them and make the formula. The concoction worked and I realized that I had something really special to share. From that visionary dream, the formula for a powerful and effective herb-powered vaginal wash was created. In 2014, my brother Simon and I launched The Honey Pot Company, a plant-derived vaginal wellness line created with the goal of providing humans with vaginas healthy alternatives to traditional feminine care products that are free of unwanted chemicals, carcinogens, and sulfates.

What would you consider your superpower to be? Why?

I think my superpower is my ability to be present and aware. I strive to constantly appreciate my “now moments” because that’s all I have. I’m eternally religiously grateful for them!

What are some practical steps that are necessary in building a brand?

Building and sustaining a successful brand requires an immense amount of focus and drive. It will be your entire life. You must be intentional in everything you do, from how you spend your time to specific things like sourcing and marketing. Also, in order to really have success in building your brand, you must believe in yourself and your mission. Without this, you will go nowhere.

What was one important lesson/pitfall you encountered that you had to learn the hard way?

One thing I have learned that has been super valuable to me is to stay focused on what you can control and be respectful of what you can’t. But learn from both. There is opportunity for growth in the good and the bad – use it to your advantage.

What does it take to thrive in business?

I think that thriving in business starts with you as the founder. You need to be present, which you can’t do if you don’t take care of yourself. Focus on yourself, your health, your mental health, and your ego to be the best version of yourself you can be. From there, your company and business with thrive.

How do you balance business and family?

I’ve come to understand that there is no true balance. There is no spoon. I have to be intentional and focused on how I spend my time and energy. Again, being present in my “now moments,” whether that is while I’m working or with my family is crucial.