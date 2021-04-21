50 Cent to star in new film as a football-playing crime boss

G-Unit head honcho 50 Cent will star in the upcoming film Free Agents. The film is described as a sports heist thriller and will be directed by Deon Taylor for Lionsgate.

According to a synopsis of the film, Free Agents follows a group of professional football players who come together to steal from the team owners who are exploiting them. The story focuses on a journeyman player who gets his last shot at his dream, but just as he starts to find some on-field success, he is lured into a dangerous crime ring with some of his teammates that threatens his dream, his family and his safety. 50 Cent will play the leader of the ring, a veteran linebacker who pulls the young player into his dangerous scheme to get back at league owners.

In addition to starring in the film, 50 will serve as executive producer.

“50 has been legendary in all ways I have been extremely impressed by his amazing energy on screen and his ability to light up every scene he is in,” said Deon Taylor in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “I truly believe this extremely complex role will truly allow the world to understand just how unbelievably talented 50 is as an artist.”

Taylor last directed Michael Ealy and Hilary Swank in the thriller Fatale. He also shot Black and Blue which starred Tyrese Gibson and Naomie Harris.

It appears that 50 is making his move toward becoming a major Hollywood player. In addition to his “Power” series on the Starz network and its spin-offs, the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ creator is will serve as executive producer on the upcoming series “Black Mafia Family,” which will be based on the lives of drug kingpins Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory.

Currently shooting in Detroit and Georgia, the upcoming series will star Wood Harris, Snoop Dogg, Steve Harris, Da’Vinchi, La La Anthony and Russell Hornsby. Big Meech’s son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., will also portray his father in the upcoming series.