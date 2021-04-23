DMX almost signed with Suge Knight and nearly worked with Tupac (video)

The shocking death of DMX on April 9, 2021, after a heart attack, continues to weigh heavy on fans, and many of the rapper and actor’s closest associates and friends have been discussing the entertainer’s legacy. Ruff Ryder CEOs Darrin “Dee” Dean and Joaquin “Waah” Dean, who signed the rapper as one of the first acts on their label, discussed his upcoming album and almost signing him to Death Row Records.

“I was the only one to get X and Pac together to actually get in the hallway and have a conversation,” Waah explained to GOB Radio Network TV. “Death Row called us to come through because they came to the studio in Yonkers, New York, and I talked to Suge, and he came through and I showed him love. From there he flew us out west, and we came out and I hooked up Pac and X at the hotel, but we ain’t get to the battle, but we seen Dr. Dre and all of them.”

Waah went on to say that his destiny wasn’t to be a little brother to the once-dominant label.

“Suge tried to give us a deal, but we didn’t like the deal, so we didn’t cross over because if I would’ve did that deal, I wouldn’t have been Ruff Ryders. I told Suge, ‘I know Dre’s the man, but I got my own producers and everything, so I can’t do a deal with you and Dre is running everything. He’s got full access to all of the producers, but my producers and all of us, we work hard here, so I can’t just have them be exclusive just to your team and my team is not given the proper situations,’” he further revealed.

“So we don’t do the deal. So the beauty of it is, we didn’t do the deal and now we came out with Ruff Ryders, and I was lucky I made that decision so we could become what we are.”

