Netflix to air docuseries about Black race car driver Bubba Wallace

Netflix is developing a docuseries following Nascar’s only Black full-time driver, Bubba Wallace. According to Deadline, the untitled series will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the 2021 NASCAR season through Wallace’s eyes.

NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin partnered to launch 23XI Racing in fall 2020. Wallace is the team’s sole driver, and 23XI Racing made its official NASCAR Cup Series debut at the Daytona 500 on Feb. 14, 2021, at Daytona International Speedway. The Netflix series will explore Wallace, Jordan and Hamlin’s newly formed 23XI Racing squad and NASCAR’s efforts to advocate for inclusion and equality in racing and beyond.

“You know me…I like to keep things real and raw. Pumped to have @netflix capture these moments to share with you guys,” Wallace tweeted about his new series.

The untitled series will be directed and produced by Erik Parker, whose works include the documentaries Nas: Time is Illmatic, L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later, and Smoke: Marijuana + Black America. Music executives Kevin Liles, Nolan Baynes and Kelly G. Griffin are among several executive producers of the project through 300 Studios.

Bubba Wallace, born William Darrell Wallace Jr., currently sits at 20th in the points standings through the first nine races of the 2021 season. The speedster has also used his platform to bring awareness to police brutality and racism. In the past, he has worn a shirt honoring George Floyd, and he drove a Black Lives Matter car at Martinsville in June on the same day NASCAR banned fans from flying the Confederate battle flag at tracks.

Wallace also showed his approval this week when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd.

“Justice served on all counts. Good. Still a ton of work to do. Continue to rest peacefully #GeorgeFloyd,” he tweeted.

Netflix also shared news about the Wallace docuseries, which is part of its Strong Black Lead campaign. Check out the tweet below.