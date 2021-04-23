‘Ready to Love’ bachelorettes say passion trumps paychecks in a relationship

Ida, 36, and Andrea, 38, were the first ladies sent packing on the April 16 episode of “Ready to Love.” Two men were sent home after the first episode, and host Tommy Miles followed up with two ladies immediately after. Friends and sorority sisters Andrea and Ida may have been surprised that they were sent home, but was it clear to viewers after the first two episodes that their personalities may not have resonated with some of the Houston bachelors on the show.

Rolling out had a chance to visit with both Andrea and Ida after their exit and was able to get their personal perspective on their “Ready to Love” experience.

I was talking with a life coach and she suggested it may be harder for people who are shy or introverted to do well in a setting like “Ready to Love.” Would you agree with that?

Andrea: I definitely would agree with that. I’m not shy [but rather] more reserved, and you are in a setting where you are being pressured to get up and go talk to everybody and then immediately share what you talked about. I’m more of a laid-back person so, for me, that didn’t feel natural. Still, I think the conversations they showed weren’t the best.

