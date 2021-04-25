50 Cent and La La Anthony developing Cyntoia Brown biopic series

50 Cent and La La Anthony are teaming up once again and this time they are bringing Cyntoia Brown-Long’s story to the small screen. The project, based on Brown-Long’s book, Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System, will be executive produced by 50 Cent and Anthony and is currently in development. The series will air on Starz.

A victim of sex trafficking and forced into prostitution, Brown-Long served 15 years of a life sentence for killing a man when she was 16 years old. In 2006, Brown was convicted of aggravated robbery and first-degree murder for killing 43-year-old real estate agent Johnny Allen, whom she went home with after he picked her up for sex at a Sonic Drive-In. She told police that the shooting was in self-defense and that she pulled a pistol out of her purse and fatally shot Allen because she thought he was reaching for a gun.

Despite being a minor, the sentence required her to serve at least 51 years before being eligible for parole consideration, which would keep her ineligible for parole until she was 67. Rihanna, Drake, Kim Kardashian and Anthony were among Brown-Long supporters who rallied for her freedom. She was granted clemency by Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam in 2019.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brown-Long and her husband Jamie Long will consult on the upcoming project which will be written by Santa Sierra, who has previously scripted shows for 50 Cent’s “Power” franchise.

“WOW‼️ I’m so honored to have the privilege to share Cyntoia’s powerful story and to work side by side with my family @50cent and Santa Sierra on this. Thank you @cyntoiabrownofficial for trusting us to tell your story. We are so excited for everyone to see this – Cyntoia made an imprint on all of our hearts the past few years and it was imperative for me to make sure her own past was shared through her lens,” Anthony posted on Instagram.

Brown-Long is now an advocate for criminal justice reform and victims of trafficking. Her ordeal also brought about change in Tennessee’s laws and now children under the age of 18 cannot be tried for prostitution.