Christina Milian welcomes new addition (photo)

Singer Christina Milian and her boyfriend Matt Pokora welcomed a son named Kenna on Saturday, April 24, she announced to her 6.5 million Instagram followers.

The infant is Milian’s second child with the French musician. They also boast another son Isaiah, who is 14 months. Milian is also a mother to 11-year-old daughter Violet Madison that she had with her ex-husband The Dream.

The 39-year-old “Whatever U Want” singer posted a photo of herself and son Kenna on IG following the birth in a loving message to her son and her man.

“Now it’s party of 5 baby! Thank you my @mattpokora for being the best partner/dad/ best friend a woman could ask for. You’re a king in my eyes,” Milian penned in an IG message.

Pokora also uploaded a black and white flick photo of himself holding his son. He wrote in the caption; “Welcome my son … Our little Kenna is doing well and his mom, once again, has been amazing 😍 Everyone is in great shape.”