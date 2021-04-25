Emmy winner Afrika Porter’s film promotes love and healing in Chicago

Afrika Porter is an activist, educator, five-time Emmy Award winner and the executive producer of Chicago at the Crossroad. She is a beacon of hope in the city. Porter has continued the legacy of her parents and is charting her own path as a champion for the people and an advocate for education. Rolling out recently spoke with Porter about her works, her Emmys and the importance of being involved in her community.

Talk about Chicago at the Crossroad. What inspired the film?

Chicago at the Crossroad is a documentary written and produced by Brian Schodorf and executive produced by me. It tells the story of solutions to the violence in Chicago from a housing perspective. I grew up in Chicago and my family has lived all over this beautiful city. I love Chicago and all its complexities. [That] is the inspiration for the film.

Why was it important for you to be part of this project?

It was important for me to be a part of this film because Chicago is a great city. My parents, Rev. Dr. Kwame John R. Porter and my mom June Porter have worked in civil rights and Black liberation causes for over 70 years. I learned from the best. My father was Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s first SCLC chapter president for Chicago. My father was also one of the founders of the National Rainbow PUSH Coalition. My mom, a retired educator, is still very active with the Alfreda Wells Duster Civic Organization, one of the oldest Black women clubs to date. It preserves the life and legacy of Ida B. Wells.

How does it feel to be recognized with an Emmy win?

It feels surreal, like I have more work to do and more people to teach what I have learned during this process. I lost my father two years ago, my oldest brother a few months ago. I am excited and missing them, yet I feel they know and this is truly because of them.

What would you like to see happen when it comes to Black communities in Chicago?

I would like to see more self-love, more collaborations, more outward love, more business networking, more Black billionaires, more empowerment for our youth, and more love for our elders.

What advice would you share with those who are looking to get more involved with the community?

Join organizations that interest you or that you want to be a part of. Volunteer with organizations and people you aspire to be like. Partner with others who are working towards rebuilding our communities.

What would you like your legacy to be?

I want my legacy to be that of one who did the best she could to pull people together to do great things that help create more and more love, kindness, peace and economics for people to thrive.