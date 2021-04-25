Swizz Beatz calls for artists to get their wills in order at DMX memorial

Swizz Beatz delivered a touching tribute at DMX’s “Celebration of Life” on Saturday, April 24, at Barclay’s Center in New York as he and the Ruff Ryders family sent their friend off with a joyful and uplifting celebration. During the ceremony, a tearful Swizz Beatz told the crowd that he wished DMX had seen this much love when he was alive instead of the love pouring after his passing. He also addressed the scalpers trying to make a buck off X’s death.

“Words can’t describe our loss. But, our gain is heavy, as well, because we got a real serious person upstairs that’s looking down on us and that’s going to guide us on our journey … I just wish all of these people showed up for him when he was here. You got thousands of people claiming who they are, and [selling] tickets and things like that. This man needed everybody,” expressed Beatz.

The Verzuz creator also explained that his friend’s death was a learning experience and he advised everyone to make sure their financial affairs were in order.

“I need everybody to do a will. You have to do your will. You do not want strangers — bloodsuckers — handling your business when you’re not here. You want the ones that you love handling your business. But, I’mma make sure my brother straight. I’mma make sure my brother’s kids is straight and everybody in here better do the same, as well – ‘cause this is not a fashion show, this is not a performance, this is real-life day-to-day,” Beatz added.

Swizz Beatz also commented that death brings out different sides of people and the importance of telling people you love them and giving them their flowers while they are here.

“He didn’t need everybody when he [was] not here. He needed everybody when he was here. So, we got to learn how to celebrate each other while we’re here … The things that I’m witnessing from my brother’s passing is a big educational thing for me to learn. I’m glad that I got to see it at this age. A lot of people ain’t your friends, a lot of people ain’t your family.”

DMX died on April 9, 2021. His homegoing celebration will air live on BET today, at 2:30 p.m. Check out Swizz Beatz’s speech at X’s “Celebration of Life” on the following page uploaded by TheBlackAbstract.