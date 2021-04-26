Black women make history at the Oscars

Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson made history at the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday, April 25, 2021, when they became the first Black women to win a Best Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar for their work on “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Neal, who was head of the hair department on the film, and Wilson, Viola Davis‘ personal hairstylist, first made history in March 2021 when they became the first Black women to be nominated for an Oscar in the category. They won along with Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Viola Davis’ personal makeup artist.

The trio was ebullient during their acceptance speech with Neal calling the win an “out-of-body experience.”

“I wanted to say thank you to our ancestors who put the work in, were denied, but never gave up,” Neal said while accepting the award on behalf of the trio. She was referencing her grandfather, James Holland, A Tuskegee Airman who raised her. He graduated from Northwestern University when they didn’t allow Black students to stay on campus. He struggled to find work as a teacher in an education system that denied opportunities to Black teachers.

Neal sought out horsehair wigs for Davis to reflect her style and persona and created more than 100 wigs for the background extras during the course of filming.

On bringing Ma to life, Neal said, “I always felt a strong connection to my ancestors. I never feel what I’m doing in the world is me, I always feel like I am covered and protected by them. We all get our gifts through our DNA, so I feel like I’m not only living out my dreams, but I’m living out my ancestors’ dreams.”

Check out the three backstage at the Oscars discussing what their win means to them.